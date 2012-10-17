* Both sides to negotiate safeguards deal for uranium
exports
* Deal is recognition of India's nuclear credentials -Singh
* Nuclear industry hit after Fukushima disaster
By Matthias Williams and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Oct 17 The Australian and Indian
prime ministers held talks on Wednesday that could pave the way
for Australia to sell uranium to energy-hungry India, after
Canberra lifted a long-standing export ban that had strained
bilateral relations.
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard met Indian
counterpart Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on her first official
visit to the country. The talks set the stage for negotiations
to begin on a set of safeguards needed before uranium trade can
start. Both sides played down the prospect of a quick deal.
India needs the uranium for its expanding civil nuclear
power programme. The world's most populous democracy, which also
has nuclear weapons, suffers chronic electricity shortages that
hobble its economic growth, raise business costs and leave
hundreds of millions of its people without daily power.
For Australia, which has 40 percent of the world's known
uranium reserves but supplies only 20 percent of demand, it
opens up a new market at a time when the global nuclear industry
is still recovering from the fallout of the Fukushima nuclear
reactor disaster in Japan last year.
Last December, Gillard's Labor Party voted to overturn its
policy on uranium exports to India, which is only just emerging
from years of diplomatic isolation over its nuclear weapons
programme.
"As you are aware, under Prime Minister Gillard, the
Australian Labor Party has articulated a new policy on uranium
sales to India," Singh told reporters after their meeting. "This
is recognition of India's energy needs as well as of our record
and credentials."
"We have agreed to begin negotiations for an agreement on
civil nuclear energy cooperation which will precede actual
cooperation," he said.
While major economies including France, Japan and Germany
have promised to slash dependence on nuclear power, India hopes
to add nearly 30 new reactors over the next two decades,
although construction has been hampered by violent protests.
Uranium exports would boost a commercial relationship that
has seen bilateral trade grow at 13 percent annually in the past
five years. Australia is already the biggest supplier of coal to
India, which relies on the fuel for just over half its total
power generation.
Gillard's party changed its policy against nuclear trade
with India after assessing that it had become a responsible
nuclear power that would not proliferate atomic weapons.
The 46-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group, which includes
Australia and the United States, waived a three-decade ban on
exports to India in 2008 after agreeing assurances that New
Delhi would not put any such nuclear trade to military use.
The decision was controversial because India has never
signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and sparked a global
outcry over its nuclear weapons tests in 1974 and 1998.