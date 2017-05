SINGAPORE, March 31 Indian flour millers have bought between 70,000 and 80,000 tonnes of Australian wheat in recent deals for April-May shipment as unseasonal rains damaged the local crop, three trade sources said on Tuesday.

"They have bought three cargoes as some mills are taking coverage because of reports of rain damage," said one Singapore-based trading manager with an international trading company.

"We don't expect India to buy large volumes as they have substantially large stocks but there could be some demand for higher grade wheat."

The deals for Australian prime wheat were signed between $260 and $265 a tonne, including cost and freight. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)