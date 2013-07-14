BEIJING/MUMBAI, July 14 Nissan Motor Co
takes the veil off the first car in its resurrected Datsun brand
in New Delhi on Monday - a sub-400,000-rupee ($6,700) hatchback
that is part of a foray by the Japanese auto maker into cheap
cars for emerging markets.
With the Datsun hatchback and other Datsun models to follow
over the next three years - one of which could be priced as low
as $4,000 (240,000 rupees) if Nissan can meet its aggressive
manufacturing cost objectives - Nissan is treading ever so
closer to the ultra-low-cost car market.
That market in India is now famously occupied by the Tata
Nano, a barebones car that retails for between 150,000 and
220,000 rupees.
"We try to keep the price positioning for Datsun
competitive, so that products are appealing" to the lower half
of the auto market in India where Nissan has few products
competing today, Nissan's programme director for Datsun, Ashwani
Gupta, told Reuters in an interview.
It is a move that has been generally resisted so far by
other global auto giants, such as Toyota Motor Corp.,
out of concern a scruffy, ultra-cheap car model could tarnish
their high-value brands.
Top Toyota executives, including current chairman Takeshi
Uchiyamada, rejected a chief engineer's design for a low-cost
emerging market car several years ago, saying it was too cheap
to be called a Toyota, an engineering executive said.
The car has since undergone some design iterations and was
finally launched in India in 2010 as the Toyota Etios sedan,
which starts at 545,000 rupees. A hatchback version of the car,
launched in 2011, starts at about 450,000 rupees.
Since Nissan plans to market Datsun cars in India through
its existing Nissan-branded dealerships, Datsun could expose the
Japanese auto maker to similar risks, though executives downplay
the possibility.
They say use of a separate brand name should effectively
shield Nissan's brand image. Datsun, which Nissan once used for
its cars outside Japan, has a history dating back to the 1930s.
"We're serving different customers" with Datsun, said
Tatjana Natarova, a Datsun spokeswoman. "That's why we came up
with a different brand."
To make Datsun cars affordable, Nissan has been aiming to
reduce manufacturing costs to $3,000 to $5,000 per vehicle. The
first car is due for a launch in India early next year and Gupta
said the company has partially achieved the cost goals.
Still, as price-competitive as that may be, it will face
formidable competition from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai
Motor Co, which together control two-thirds of
India's passenger car market, excluding SUVs and vans.
Maruti has about 1,200 retail stores in India, while Hyundai
operates a network of more than 350 stores. Nissan, by contrast,
has only about 100 dealers, though it says it plans to triple
the number of its stores to 300 by March 2017.
Nissan said last year it would revive the Datsun name as a
marquee for emerging markets, starting with India, Russia and
Indonesia. Eventually, it wants to expand into Southeast Asia,
Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
To make the new name stick, Nissan does not plan to stop
with a sub-400,000-rupee car. It plans to expand the Datsun
brand's appeal by following its first car with a second model by
the end of next year and a third vehicle by 2016.
Nissan is still trying to meet the goal of producing a
Datsun car for as little as $3,000 per vehicle, said an
executive speaking on condition of anonymity.
"If we met that, there would be a good possibility we could
offer the car for $4,000 on the retail market," the executive
said.
That is not as cheap as the Nano, but Nissan is not aiming
to compete head-on with the Nano any way, the executive said.
By the year ending March 2017, Nissan wants to capture 10
percent of India's overall passenger vehicle market that
includes sedans, sport-utility vehicles and vans. Nissan had a
market share of less than 1 percent as of May, data from the
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers shows.
By then, Datsun aims to generate one third to a half of
overall sales in India, which bought 2.7 million passenger
vehicles in the year ended March 2013, Gupta said.
To achieve low manufacturing costs, the Datsun product team
designed and engineered cars so that "nearly all" the components
needed to build them could be procured within India, Gupta said.
India has a relatively limited auto parts supply base so
procuring almost all the necessary components locally poses a
challenge. Gupta said though that Nissan aims to pull off the
feat not only in India, but in Indonesia and Russia as well.
Gupta said Datsun cars would be stripped of features and
functions that do not offer "value" to customers in markets they
target to make cars affordable.
Nissan thus will likely avoid developing new technology.
Instead, it will use tried technology, in particular vehicle
underpinnings, engines and transmissions, which are costly to
develop. It is also likely to pare down expensive features such
as power-windows, navigation systems, and extra safety airbags.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)