Oct 1 A surprise increase in interest rates and
rising car prices in September have tempered hopes for a
turnaround in India's struggling autos sector, with some
analysts pushing back forecasts for a sustained recovery to next
financial year.
Car sales in India have fallen nearly 6 percent so far in
the current financial year to August, according to the Society
of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, as high ownership costs in a
slowing economy have prompted consumers to postpone purchases.
Last month, the central bank surprised the market by
increasing interest rates in Asia's third-largest economy where
the majority of car buyers finance their purchases through
loans. According to a Reuters poll, expectations for monetary
policy have shifted towards further tightening.
"We are going to see recovery being pushed back by three
months. Earlier we were hoping that the market would bottom out
in the last quarter of calendar year 2013," said Anil Sharma, an
analyst with IHS Automotive.
"But we are not expecting that now because of the rate hike.
So maybe in the first quarter or second quarter of the next
calendar year we might see the bottoming out."
Automakers have pinned their hopes on strong demand during
the key festive months between September and December,
considered to be auspicious by Indians for making big-ticket
purchases. A strong monsoon is also seen helping rural demand.
India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki said total
September sales rose nearly 12 percent, while two-wheeled
vehicle maker TVS Motor Co Ltd's said sales rose 16
percent. Maruti's sales were higher partly due to a disruption
in production last year due to labour unrest.
Tuesday's sales figures refer to shipments - not dealer
retail sales - and provide a gauge of dealer expectations
regarding future consumer demand.
Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's largest
sports utility vehicle maker, reported a 10 percent fall in
sales, hurt by the overall slowdown and an excise duty hike.
The recent fall in the rupee has also exacerbated problems
in the industry, forcing many automakers to raise prices to
counter rising input costs.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)