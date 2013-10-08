(Adds details on sales, comments from association)
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI Oct 8 Car sales in India have fallen
4.7 percent in the first six months of the fiscal year, the
sharpest decline in half-year sales since 2002-2003, according
to figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers (SIAM).
Despite a slight 0.7 percent uptick in sales in September
when automakers sold 156,018 cars, the industry is facing a
second consecutive year of falling demand as high interest rates
and fuel costs keep a lid on consumer spending in a slowing
economy.
A surprise increase in interest rates and higher prices last
month are tempering hopes for a turnaround in the country's
struggling auto sector and some analysts have pushed back
forecasts for a sustained recovery to the next financial year.
"Whether we'll catch up...it's a tough call," said Vikram
Kirloskar, president of the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers (SIAM). "I'll be thrilled if it is flat or a
little bit plus."
Automakers are hoping for a slight recovery in demand thanks
to a strong monsoon which should raise incomes, while some car
launches, including that of Ford Motor Co's EcoSport
compact sport-utility vehicle, are seeing strong sales.
Sales of motorcycles rose 17.4 percent in September to
885,117, while truck and bus sales were down 27 percent at
51,680 units, SIAM said. Sales of commercial vehicles have been
particularly hit hard as industrial production and economic
activity slows.
The association last month said car sales were likely to be
negative in the current financial year that ends in March 2014
after earlier forecasting growth of 3-5 percent.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill)