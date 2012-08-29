NEW DELHI Aug 29 India's government has approved a 230 billion rupee ($4.13 billion) eight-year plan to spur electric and hybrid vehicle production, the country's heavy industries secretary said on Wednesday, with a target of 6 million vehicles by 2020.

New Delhi will provide around 130 to 140 billion rupees of that total, with corporates providing the remainder, S. Sundareshan told reporters.

Headed by Mahindra & Mahindra's Reva brand, India has a nascent electric vehicles industry, but other local players such as Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp have embarked on hybrid and electric products. ($1 = 55.7275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)