* Sets ambitious target of 6 million vehicles by 2020
* Govt to spend 130-140 bln rupees on plan
* Technology seen as prohibitively expensive in India
(adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI, Aug 29 India's government has
approved a 230 billion rupee ($4.13 billion) plan to spur
electric and hybrid vehicle production over the next eight
years, setting itself an ambitious target of 6 million vehicles
by 2020.
India has a nascent electric and hybrid vehicle industry,
with most manufacturers focusing instead on low-emission cars,
citing the prohibitively high costs of new technologies and an
almost non-existent support infrastructure.
"The question is the viability ... The cost of the car and
how much the consumer can pay, there is a gap," said Pawan
Goenka, chairman of Mahindra Reva, India's only electric-focused
carmaker.
India's target to produce 6 million green vehicles by 2020,
of which 4 to 5 million are expected to be two-wheelers, comes
as China aims to have 500,000 electric and hybrid cars on its
roads by 2015.
Reva, controlled by Mahindra & Mahindra, aims for
sales of 30,000 of its battery-run cars a year by 2016.
S. Sundareshan, secretary of India's Heavy Industries
ministry, said that New Delhi would provide around 130 to 140
billion rupees of the total investment in the plan, with
companies providing the remainder.
"We will put in some specific schemes with regard to subsidy
element, R&D, demand creation and infrastructure," Sundareshan
told reporters.
"More individual schemes will come out at a later date."
India's slowly growing market for electric vehicles crashed
to a halt in April after the government withdrew subsidies worth
up to 100,000 rupees per vehicle.
($1 = 55.7275 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by
Anand Basu and Susan Fenton)