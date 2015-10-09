By Aditi Shah
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's auto industry body
called on Friday for a single set of emission norms to be
introduced in the country, simplifying operations for carmakers
who would be able sell the exact same car across the nation's 29
states.
A lack of clean fuel in every Indian state has forced the
auto industry to follow two different emission rules in the
country, tougher norms in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, and
more lenient rules in the smaller cities.
Twin standards force automakers to manufacture different
types of vehicles conforming to the two sets of rules.
"We would rather have one country one emission norm. Give me
the fuel and I will make the right vehicle," said Vinod Dasari,
president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
He added this would also help enforce regulations more
effectively, and better control the air pollution choking
India's large, traffic congested cities.
Worldwide, the focus on emission norms has increased over
the past month, after Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen AG
admitted cheating in emissions tests on around 11
million diesel vehicles.
The scandal has wiped about a third off the German
carmaker's share price, forced out its chief executive and sent
shockwaves through the global car industry. Volkswagen is still
assessing the impact of the scandal on its business in India.
India, which has some of the world's most polluted cities,
trails mature markets in the emission rules it follows. A 2014
World Health Organisation study of 1,600 cities found that 13 of
the dirtiest 20 cities were in India, lead by New Delhi.
While the big cities follow what are known as Bharat Stage
IV norms that are the equivalent of Euro IV controls, smaller
cities follow Bharat Stage III. Europe currently follows
stricter Euro VI norms.
The government said in a statement earlier this year that by
April 1, 2017 cars sold in all Indian cities will need to meet
the Bharat Stage IV norms.
More than a third of vehicles sold in India have a diesel
engine. Dasari said he did not expect the Volkswagen scandal to
have an impact on the sale of diesel vehicles in India.
Car sales in India, expected to be the world's third-largest
car market by 2020, rose 9.5 percent in September buoyed by new
launches and a recovery in Asia's third-largest economy. Sales
are expected to grow 6-8 percent in the year to end-March 2016.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Keith Weir)