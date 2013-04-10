BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share
NEW DELHI, April 10 Car sales in India are forecast to grow between 3 percent and 5 percent in the current financial year, an industry body said on Wednesday, following the first drop in sales in a decade in 2012/13.
Sales of trucks and buses are seen growing 7-9 percent in 2013/14 which began on April 1, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said. Motorcycle sales are seen growing by 6 percent to 8 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Miral Fahmy)
May 31 Indian shares were flat after hitting record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for gross domestic product data due later in the day and searched for fresh corporate triggers with the results season coming to an end.