BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, July 10 An Indian automobile industry body on Tuesday slightly lowered its forecast for car sales for the year ending next March, as increase in costs and slower economic expansion weigh.
Car sales for the current fiscal year are expected to rise 9-11 percent, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said, lower than the 10-12 percent growth it had forecast in April. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.