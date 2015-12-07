BEIJING Dec 7 General Motors Co said on Monday Kaher Kazem will become head of its India unit effective Jan. 1 after the current chief, Arvind Saxena, retires at year-end.

Kazem, a 46-year-old Australian executive who became GM India's chief operating officer in August this year, is recognaised within the automaker for strong performance in leading GM's Uzbekistan opertions from 2012, company sources have said.

His appointment comes as the automaker is expanding in India. GM announced in July that it would invest $1 billion over the next few years to turn India into a global export hub and increase its market share with its Chevrolet brand. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)