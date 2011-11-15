(Repeats story issued late on Monday)

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Nov 14 - Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, two of India's biggest automakers, reported a wider-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings on Monday on exchange rate fluctuations and high interest rates in Asia's third largest economy.

Indian automakers have been hit hard by rising costs and a series of interest rate hikes that have deterred new purchases in recent months. Car sales in September fell 24 percent, the biggest monthly fall since December 2000.

"Interest rate increases frequently in the past, fuel price escalation and overall expectation of lower industrial growth and slowdown in the economy, all these may impact commercial vehicle demand," Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan told reporters.

India's central bank has raised rates 13 times since March 2010, prompting squeezed firms struggling under rising debt costs and flagging sales to call for a pause in hikes.

Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicle maker, said the economic outlook for the year was cautious due to the global climate, rising interest rates, volatile capital flows and exchange rates, sending its shares down as much as 7 percent.

"The company could maintain its profits despite the relentless increase in material costs due to good volume performance by both vehicle and tractors in a difficult market and a tight control on expenses," the firm said in a statement.

Tata Motors, India's third-largest domestic carmaker, is seen gaining from woes at market leader Maruti Suzuki, which last month reported a more than halving of its quarterly net profit on labour unrest.

Tata Motors, whose range includes the ultra-cheap Nano, expects sales of its luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles to continue strongly in China, Ralf Speth, chief executive officer of the Jaguar Land Rover unit said, as the euro zone debt crisis triggers worries about the demand outlook in Europe.

"The situation in Europe is really very complex. Nobody at this moment can predict what's going to happen from a financial point of view or from a political point of view," Speth said.

FOREX BITES

Tata Motors, a unit of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, said it had incurred a foreign exchange loss of 4.4 billion rupees ($87.8 million) in the quarter to end-September compared with a gain of 1.3 billion rupees a year ago.

Mahindra's forex loss for the quarter stood at 320 million rupees, and it said its overseas loans, largely due for repayment in 2016, had to be revalued.

The rupee fell 8.8 percent against the dollar in the July-September quarter.

Tata said profit for the quarter to end-September fell 16 percent from a year ago, to 18.77 billion rupees ($374.5 million).

The firm said revenue rose 26 percent to 359.4 billion rupees.

Analysts had estimated net profit of 20.67 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mahindra, whose core business also involves selling tractors, said net profit on a standalone basis for July-September fell to 7.37 billion rupees ($146.9 million) from 7.58 billion rupees a year ago.

The profit was below an estimate of 7.84 billion rupees by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Shares in Mahindra, valued over $10 billion, closed down 5.98 percent at 791.05 rupees, off a low of 782.20 rupees. Tata Motors shares closed down 2 percent ahead of its earnings report. The broader market closed down 0.43 percent. ($1 = 50.16 Indian Rupees) (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil and Aradhana Aravindan)