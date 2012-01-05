The India Auto Expo, held every two years in New Delhi, will see around 50 new launches this weekend, as global carmakers continue to ramp up their activity in one of the world's few growth engines despite a recent slump in passenger vehicle sales. For stories, click on the codes in square brackets: LATEST STORIES > Ratan Tata says Nano wasted early opportunity > Global automakers muscle in on India SUV market > Carmakers see India sales slowdown "temporary" > Toyota sees India sales rising by a third in 2012 > Renault Nissan to continue research ties with India's Bajaj EARLIER STORIES > Ford sees China, India fuelling auto market growth > Renault India low-cost strategy in 2012 > Bajaj unveils 4-wheeler, Renault-Nissan talks > Bajaj expects $1.2 bln exports in FY12-MD PREVIEW > Global carmakers to go greener, bigger at show FEATURE > Tata Nano, world's cheapest car, struggles > India's flashy new rich drive luxury car boom BACKGROUND > Maruti car sales fall 7.1 pct in Dec > India carmakers may "just break even" in FY12 (Compiled by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)