NEW DELHI/MUMBAI May 19 As India's auto
industry matures, manufacturers are facing up to a new reality -
from Mumbai to the provinces, they now have two different
markets to serve, with costs to shoulder and a challenge to
sales and profits.
In big cities, rising incomes and aspirations mean buyers
want compact models with features absent from the bare-boned
minis that first bridged the gap from two-wheeled motorbike
transport to four-wheeled cars. Automatic transmission, extra
luggage space and daring colours are objects of desire.
Across a sluggish rural economy, meanwhile, incomes are
often informal, access to bank loans is tougher, and customers
favour cheap motoring over fancy flourishes - with simple
maintenance and reliability a must.
"Automakers have to be aware that India works at different
levels and segments, and they have to keep up," R.C. Bhargava,
chairman of Maruti Suzuki said by telephone.
With that awareness comes investment in new, or upgraded
production lines to produce the compact vehicles that will
account for one in every four vehicles sold in India in 2019, up
from a 17 percent share in 2010, according to IHS Automotive.
Symbolising the new dynamics, Tata Motors, the
maker of India's cheapest car, unveiled a facelift of its
ultra-cheap Nano on Tuesday. With power steering and bluetooth
connectivity, Tata's "GenX" Nano - with a basic sticker price
equal to $3,127 - will seek to shift the model from budget to
desirable.
Meanwhile France's Renault SA will on Wednesday
launch its first-ever small car in the country, a premium
hatchback.
The new attempts at producing autos with flair appeal to
buyers like Sajan Kedia, a 25-year-old IT professional in
Bangalore who spent an extra 80,000 rupees ($1,257)to buy
Hyundai Motor Co's premium hatchback, the i20.
"The car should look good and not feel like you have bought
a cheap car," said Kedia, who looked at smaller cars before
settling on the i20 "supermini". "In India, we don't want only
convenience, we want to show off as well."
AMBITION, ASPIRATION
Long dominated by Maruti Suzuki, which sells about one in
every two cars in India, the small car business is in flux.
Even as the compact market grows, sales of mini cars, which
include Maruti's Alto, Hyundai's Eon and Tata's Nano, are
expected to shrink to 12 percent of India's total light vehicle
sales in 2019 from 24 percent in 2010, according to IHS
Automotive.
Rivals like General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp
and Renault once looked to small, inexpensive cars to
boost sales in the country. Now they too are reworking plans to
focus on compact cars or adding features like dual air bags and
automatic gearshift technology to woo urban buyers.
But market watchers say the automakers can't afford to
neglect the traditional rural market for basic vehicles, which
can sell for roughly half the price of a higher-end compact.
"This makes business a lot more complicated. But if you have
ambitions to have a big share of the market, you need to expand
your portfolio," said Deepesh Rathore, director at Emerging
Markets Automotive Advisors.
At Tata, sales of the Nano fell to 16,901 cars in the year
to the end of March, a fifth less than a year earlier, according
to industry body data, as city buyers spurned a car seen as
'cheap'.
Newly added features designed to reel in urban 25- to
35-year-olds include quality audio and a front grille shaped
like a smile.
"Aspirations have gone up and that has figured in our
planning," said Girish Wagh, who works for Tata Motors'
programme, planning and project management division and is
credited with being the engineer behind the Nano.
($1 = 63.6150 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Kenneth Maxwell)