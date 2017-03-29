NEW DELHI, March 29 India's top court on
Wednesday banned the sale of vehicles running on older Euro III
fuel technology from April 1, a decision that led to a sharp
fall in shares of major automakers sitting on unsold
inventories.
Shares of two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp
fell as much as 4.4 percent, while those of truck manufacturer
Ashok Leyland were down as much as 6.6 percent and
carmaker Tata Motors' shares dropped nearly 2 percent.
The court, in its judgment, said health concerns of citizens
took precedence over any financial losses for companies.
India, in 2015, had said automakers must manufacture only
Euro IV-compliant vehicles from April 1, 2017 as they are less
polluting, but did not propose banning the sale of
older-technology vehicles from the same day.
Currently Euro IV vehicles, locally known as Bharat Stage
(BS) IV, are sold in select states, while Euro III vehicles are
sold more widely across the country.
There is unsold stock of more than 800,000 BS III-compliant
vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, according to the Society of
Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a trade body.
"Days before the deadline they said you cannot sell," Vinod
Dasari, president of SIAM and managing director of Ashok
Leyland, told television channel BTVi, adding that companies
will be forced to follow the order.
"I don't think this much inventory can be sold off in the
next couple of days," Dasari said.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty, writing by Aditi Shah; Editing
by Sunil Nair)