(Corrects sales data throughout to refer to April-December
2012, not April-March financial year)
* Mercedes, BMW, Audi going small and local to boost sales
* India's luxury market lags behind China
* Shifting production to India cuts costs, avoids tax
* Mercedes to launch A-Class, B-Class diesel this year
By Henry Foy
MUMBAI, April 23 Luxury carmakers in India are
moving downmarket and shifting production of smaller and cheaper
cars to local plants to cut costs, broadening their target
market to include India's young, female and middle-class drivers
to boost lacklustre performance.
In an effort to raise stuttering sales that far lag emerging
Asian rival China, the German big three of Mercedes-Benz, Audi
AG and BMW AG want to win buyers outside the
ultra-rich with locally-made hatchbacks and smaller cars.
"This is a real year of offensive," said Eberhard Kern,
India managing director of Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
brand, for which sales dropped five percent during the nine
months to December 2012. He expects the rollout of its hatchback
A-Class and a diesel version of its B-class model to help spur
double-digit sales growth this year.
After two decades of economic boom, the sight of a sleek
Lamborghini or polished Bentley outside Mumbai or Delhi's
flashiest hotels or most exclusive nightclubs is not uncommon.
Yet annual sales of luxury cars stand at just over 20,000
vehicles, or about 1 percent of the total car market, compared
with around 7 percent in China.
Tapping into India's love for compact vehicles - which
account for around 75 percent of all car sales - is no
guaranteed fix for the German firms, whose luxury hatchbacks
will face competition from far cheaper mid-market offerings made
by competitors including Toyota Motor Corp and
Volkswagen AG in India's highly cost-sensitive
market.
"What the (manufacturers) are trying to do is lower the
prices and create a much more marketable population. That trend
is going to continue," said Abdul Majeed, automotive leader at
PricewaterhouseCoopers India.
"In India you have to demonstrate a value-for-money
proposition ... but 'How can I make sure that the BMW stands a
class apart from the other products?' will be the challenge for
the (manufacturers)," Majeed told Reuters.
Combined sales at BMW and Mercedes in India fell an annual
11 percent in the nine months to December 2012, according to the
most recent data available from the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers (SIAM), as India's lowest economic growth in a
decade brought years of rising demand to an end.
Overall car sales fell for the first time in 10 years in
2012, and now to attract Indians who are affluent but lack the
vast resources of the super-rich, Mercedes and its rivals are
introducing lower-priced models, more of which than ever before
will be built in India.
Mercedes, which has built cars in India since 1995, is
doubling assembly capacity at its plant in Pune in western India
to 20,000 cars annually this year, and will bring its A-Class
small cars to the country in the next three months. It is also
introducing guaranteed resale prices across its range, and
adding cars like its GL-Class to its local plant this year.
Kern said he does not think local assembly will put off
buyers, "because the Mercedes-Benz quality everywhere in the
world is the same". Mercedes will add more models to its local
production line in 2014, Kern added.
The range offered by Mercedes in India starts with the
B-Class from around $40,000. The A-Class starts in Germany at
around $27,000. No details of the Indian price of the A-Class
were available.
Audi, owned by Volkswagen, and BMW are following similar
scripts. The UK-based luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit
of India's Tata Motors Ltd, which saw sales in India
double last year, is even mulling full production, using Indian
parts, in the country.
In 2014, over 90 percent of the vehicles Audi sells in India
will be made there, up from around 80 percent now, as it adds
the Q3 compact SUV to its Indian assembly line where the A4, A6,
Q5 and Q7 are already being built.
"We will look at which of our global models will allow us in
India an even higher and faster scaling up of our production
capabilities," Michael Perschke, managing director of Audi
India, told Reuters.
Cars built from imported kits, known as complete knock-down
(CKD) production, avoid high import taxes on ready-to-drive
models such as the top-end Audi R8 Spyder, which costs around
$320,000 in India and will continue to be shipped in from
overseas plants and sold alongside "Made in India" vehicles.
No details of the cost of the upcoming Indian-made cars were
available.
In his February budget, India's finance minister raised the
import duty on luxury cars to 100 percent from 75 percent,
making local production even more attractive.
YOUNG AND TRENDY
None of the German luxury trio sold more than 7,500 cars in
the nine months to December 2012, according to SIAM, during
which Mercedes fell to third place behind BMW and Audi in a
market it used to dominate.
Stuttgart-based Mercedes-Benz, which entered India in 1994,
expects total Indian luxury sales to rise to 280,000 annually by
2020, or 4 percent of the total forecast car market. The company
believes it must break into new markets to secure that business.
"There is a different growing segment below the 30 lakh (3
million rupees, or $55,500) threshold, where we are not in the
game right now," said Kern. "There the game starts for us in the
next three months."
The A-Class will be India's "first luxury hatchback"
according to Kern, and will be launched alongside a diesel
version of its B-Class model, a fuel that powers 90 percent of
the cars Mercedes now sells in India.
Both those smaller models will be prime candidates for local
assembly in 2014, further lowering their cost, while the company
is also considering the CLA-Class compact for an Indian entry,
Kern said.
BMW, India's biggest luxury carmaker by sales, began making
its Mini small car in India last week, and will add the 1 series
hatchback to its production line in the south Indian city of
Chennai this year.
Mercedes has introduced guaranteed resale values on its new
cars in India, increased financing options and made its branding
more youth-oriented, including a competition for Indians aged
18-25 to race its cars internationally, in a bid to broaden the
range of customers coming into its showrooms.
"The current segment of customers is a CEO or the owner of
the business," said Amar Sheth, director of Shaman Wheels, a
Mercedes dealership in Mumbai. "With the new generation cars
coming in, it will be totally different. It might be his son, or
his wife... (or) people between 20 and 30 years old."
($1 = 54.0750 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Daniel Magnowski)