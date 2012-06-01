BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
June 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 43,988 34,323 28.2 DOMESTIC SALES 39,938 32,159 24.2 PASSENGER VEHICLES 21,154 16,702 26.7 EXPORTS 4,050 2,164 87.2 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, SUVs and jeeps, makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Writing by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.