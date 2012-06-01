BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
June 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 98,884 104,073 -5.0 DOMESTIC SALES 89,478 93,519 -4.3 PASSENGER VEHICLES 72,309 76,874 -5.9 EXPORTS 9,406 10,554 -10.9 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.