NEW DELHI Dec 16 India's top court has ordered
a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi
and hiked a levy on trucks entering the city, as the country's
highly polluted capital seeks ways to tackle one of its
worst-ever bouts of toxic smog.
According to local television stations, an order passed by
the Supreme Court on Wednesday bans the registration of new
diesel luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles with an engine
capacity of 2,000 cc or more in Delhi and the surrounding region
from Jan. 1 to March 31.
The court stopped short of banning smaller cars.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)