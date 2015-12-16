* Ban to run until March 31
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Dec 16 India's top court has ordered
a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi to
combat toxic smog in the city, prompting concern in the auto
sector as some carmakers say they may reconsider investment
plans in the country.
According to an order passed on Wednesday, the registration
of sport-utility vehicles and other diesel cars with an engine
capacity of 2,000 cc or more is banned in Delhi and the
surrounding region with immediate effect until March 31.
Delhi's crackdown on diesel cars has unsettled the industry,
its salesmen and investors, who warn the ban and uncertainty
around it could derail a tentative recovery in Indian sales and
leave dealers with forecourts packed with unsold cars.
Environmental campaigners and the lawyer who brought the
case to the Supreme Court, however, say they want to see the
order extended beyond the capital to other smog-choked cities.
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, for whom the Delhi
region represents almost a quarter of sales in the country, told
Reuters the diesel ban and the uncertainty around it would
"severely impact" growth plans and future investment in India.
"We also have to consider the loss of jobs that this will
result (in) at the dealerships, at the vendors producing diesel
engines," a spokesman said in an emailed statement, adding its
own workers would be affected.
TRUCK CHARGE DOUBLED
The court - which said the order would not hit India's
"common man" - stopped short of banning the smaller cars that
clog India's roads. But it did also prohibit trucks from passing
through the city to reach other states and banned all trucks
over 10 years old from the capital.
An existing charge imposed on trucks making deliveries to
Delhi itself was doubled to up to 2,600 rupees ($39).
Other measures include a demand for all taxis in Delhi,
mainly those operated by Uber and local rival Ola, to
replace diesel with natural gas, as well as a broad, immediate
ban on burning solid waste.
In January, the judges will also consider an application to
levy a green tax on all diesel cars sold in the country.
Environmentalists have cheered Wednesday's moves, but
analysts questioned the detail of the ban.
"The (higher truck) levy will just go back to whoever is
hiring the trucks. So eventually the consumer ends up paying the
levy and inhaling the gas fumes," said Deepesh Rathore, director
at consultant Emerging Markets Automotive Advisors.
CLEANING UP
India's National Green Tribunal, an environmental court,
last week ordered a ban on the registration of all diesel
vehicles for nearly four weeks to help clean up the air in
Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities.
That triggered a share price fall among automakers which
have invested heavily in diesel technology in India. The drop
steepened after the Supreme Court's order.
Mahindra & Mahindra, India's top utility-vehicle
maker, was one of the biggest losers with shares down 5.5
percent. It said the ban would affect roughly 2 percent of its
total monthly sales.
Rivals such as Tata Motors and Toyota Motor Corp
, the world's top-selling carmaker, also have popular
large cars. Greater Delhi contributes 8 percent of Toyota's
sales and 80 percent of vehicles sold in this region are diesel.
India's auto industry body called for a comprehensive plan,
which should include a policy to remove and scrap old vehicles.
