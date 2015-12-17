MUMBAI Dec 17 India's carmakers and dealers on
Thursday called for a clear, nationwide policy to combat air
pollution, after a crackdown on diesel cars and trucks in New
Delhi, which campaigners have vowed to extend to other cities.
A Supreme Court decision on Wednesday to alleviate the
smog-choked capital has unsettled India's car industry, which
says an uneven, haphazard policy makes it hard to plan
investments and allows damaging regulatory arbitrage across
states.
"To improve the air quality ... we must take a comprehensive
view of various factors causing pollution," said Vikram
Kirloskar, vice-chairman of Toyota Motor Corp's local
unit.
According to the World Health Organisation, 13 of the
world's 20 most polluted cities are in India. To combat this,
the government is debating policies including reducing cars in
Delhi or offering cash to drivers who scrap old vehicles.
But the government has yet to announce a holistic policy or
target more difficult causes of pollution such as generators or
even motorbikes, a family vehicle for millions of middle class
Indians. Wednesday's decision, the Supreme Court said in its
order, would not hit "the common man".
New Delhi has one of the world's worst air pollution levels,
but other cities such as Patna and Kolkata in India's east and
Mumbai in the west also frequently register hazardous levels.
On Thursday, according to measurements taken by the U.S.
Consulate, Delhi registered an air quality index of 393 - well
over the 301 level that marks "hazardous" levels. But Kolkata
was "very unhealthy" at 212 and Mumbai "unhealthy" at 172 - all
higher than Beijing, which was at 151.
"There needs to be a clearly laid out roadmap of what the
government expects from the (auto) industry for the next 5-10
years, so companies get time to adapt and respond," said Mohit
Arora, executive director at consultancy J.D. Power Asia
Pacific.
PASSAGE TO INDIA
Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director at India's Centre
for Science and Environment said the decision to ban large
diesel vehicles in Delhi would trigger similar moves elsewhere,
making a comprehensive solution essential.
"We need a national solution to the diesel problem," she
said, adding that the government should either equalise the
price of petrol and diesel or tax diesel cars at a higher rate
until India adopts unified, stricter emission norms.
Analysts say that among those who have the most to lose from
India's haphazard policies are dealers selling cars made by
Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Daimler AG's
and Tata Motors' luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover, brands
who make large diesel cars.
Dealers in Delhi are already trying to send about 2,000
unsold - now banned - diesel vehicles to other dealerships in
India or back to carmakers, said K.V.S. Rao, president of the
Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).
"This is just a trigger, a starting point," said Rao.
For Rao, a bigger worry is the call for a tax on all diesel
vehicles - to be heard by the Supreme Court on Jan. 5.
