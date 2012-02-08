BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
NEW DELHI Feb 8 India's auto industry may miss a car sales growth expectation of 0-2 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March if sales continue at their current pace, an industry body executive said on Wednesday.
Car sales in India rose an annual 7.2 percent in January, an industry body said, the third consecutive monthly rise, but still lag sales from last year by 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------