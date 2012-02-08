NEW DELHI Feb 8 India's auto industry may miss a car sales growth expectation of 0-2 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March if sales continue at their current pace, an industry body executive said on Wednesday.

Car sales in India rose an annual 7.2 percent in January, an industry body said, the third consecutive monthly rise, but still lag sales from last year by 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)