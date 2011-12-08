NEW DELHI Dec 8 Car sales in India rose an annual 7 percent in November, the first monthly rise in five, an industry body said on Thursday, as the industry rebounded strongly from the biggest fall in over a decade the month before.

Demand for cars in India, the world's second-fastest growing auto market after China, shrank in July for the first time in nearly three years, and monthly sales have fallen since thanks to high interest rates and rising costs.

Indian automakers sold 171,131 cars last month, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to the country's economic activity, rose 35 percent to 66,264 vehicles, SIAM said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)