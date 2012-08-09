NEW DELHI Aug 9 Car sales in India rose an
annual 6.7 percent in July, data from an industry body showed on
Thursday, in the ninth consecutive monthly rise but below
industry estimates as high interest rates and a hike in excise
tax stunted demand.
Automakers sold 143,496 cars in the domestic market in July,
according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers (SIAM).
Sales of trucks and buses rose 1.2 percent in July to 65,008
vehicles. Motorcycle sales rose 5.0 percent to 821,821 vehicles.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)