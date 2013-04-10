NEW DELHI, April 10 Car sales in India fell an annual 6.7 percent in the financial year that ended in March, their first fall in a decade, and sales during March fell an annual 22.5 percent, the fifth consecutive monthly slide, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Automakers sold 180,675 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), as sluggish economic growth continued to weigh on demand in the once-booming market.

Sales of motorcycles dropped 8.3 percent in March to 779,878 vehicles, SIAM said, and showed flat growth over the financial year. Truck and bus sales were down 6 percent in March at 84,956 vehicles, and fell 2 percent during the year. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)