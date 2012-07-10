BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, July 10 Car sales in India rose an annual 8.3 percent in June, data from an industry body showed on Tuesday, in what was the eighth straight monthly rise but below industry expectations as a hike in excise tax has crimped demand.
Automakers sold 155,763 cars in the domestic market in June, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Sales of trucks and buses rose 4.7 percent in June to 64,926 vehicles. Motorcycle sales rose 6.6 percent to 879,713.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.