NEW DELHI, July 10 Car sales in India rose an annual 8.3 percent in June, data from an industry body showed on Tuesday, in what was the eighth straight monthly rise but below industry expectations as a hike in excise tax has crimped demand.

Automakers sold 155,763 cars in the domestic market in June, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of trucks and buses rose 4.7 percent in June to 64,926 vehicles. Motorcycle sales rose 6.6 percent to 879,713.