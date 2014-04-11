NEW DELHI, April 11 Car sales in India are expected to rise marginally this fiscal year after posting two straight years of decline, an industry body said on Friday.

"Not fancy growth but hopefully some moderate growth because there has been some improvement in GDP numbers in recent months," said Vikram Kirloskar, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), referring to sales of cars and utility vehicles during the year to March 2015.

He declined to give a specific forecast, but said he expected the sales to rise "more than zero percent".

Passenger car sales fell 4.7 percent in the year to March, data released by SIAM showed on Friday. (Reporting by Aditi Shah, Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)