MUMBAI, March 10 India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 9.01 percent in February compared with the year-ago period, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday. February Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 255,359 9.01 Domestic passenger car sales 172,623 4.90 Commercial vehicle sales 66,939 7.34 Two-wheeler sales 1,362,045 -0.01 (Reporting by Swati Bhat)