MUMBAI, April 11 India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 9.96 percent in March compared with the year-ago period, according to data released on Tuesday by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. March Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 282,519 9.96 Domestic passenger car sales 190,065 8.17 Commercial vehicle sales 87,257 9.26 Two-wheeler sales 1,471,576 0.26 (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)