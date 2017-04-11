MUMBAI, April 11 India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 9.23 percent in 2016/17 compared with the year-ago period, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday. April-March Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 3,046,727 9.23 Domestic passenger car sales 2,102,996 3.85 Commercial vehicle sales 714,232 4.16 Two-wheeler sales 17,589,511 6.89 (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aditi Shah)