June 9 India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8.63 percent in May compared with the year-ago period, according to data released on Friday by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. May 2017 Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 251,642 8.63 Domestic passenger car sales 166,630 4.80 Commercial vehicle sales 53,457 -6.36 Two-wheeler sales 1,694,325 11.89 (Reporting by Aditi Shah)