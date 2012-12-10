* Car sales up just 1.3 percent in April-Nov period
* Commercial vehicle sales fall in Nov, motorcycles flat
* Gloomy economy and high interest rates hurting
NEW DELHI, Dec 10 Car sales in India slumped 8
percent in November, dashing hopes of a sustained revival in
demand, as an expected festive season boom failed to materialise
in a key growth market for global carmakers.
A gloomy economic growth outlook, high interest rates and
rising ownership costs have curbed demand in India, where global
brands have invested billions of dollars in a car market that
saw sales growth of more than 20 percent 18 months ago.
Sales had grown at their fastest pace in 22 months in
October, and carmakers had banked on a surge in demand during
the annual festive season that began in September and peaked in
November, when people typically make big-ticket purchases.
Car sales have grown just 1.3 percent in the April-November
period from a year previously. The country's industry
association has slashed its full year growth estimate to just
1-3 percent from an initial 10-12 percent.
"We had anticipated that not all months will be good," said
Sugato Sen, deputy director general of the Society of Indian
Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). "Cars are within our forecast."
Automakers sold 158,257 cars in November, down 8.3 percent
from a year earlier, according to data released by SIAM on
Monday.
Sales of motorcycles were flat at 867,518 vehicles. Truck
and bus sales stood at 61,410 vehicles during the month, down
7.3 percent.
