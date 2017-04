June 10 Sales of passenger vehicles in India rose 2.76 percent in May from a year ago, according to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an industry body. The following are domestic sales for various vehicle categories: May 2014 May 2013 Pct change Passenger cars 148,577 144,132 3.08 Utility vehicles 44,267 42,335 4.56 Total passenger vehicles* 207,953 202,358 2.76 Commercial vehicles 46,986 55,458 -15.28 Scooters 357,564 265,892 34.48 Motorcycles 984,469 881,288 11.71 Total two wheelers** 1,402,830 1,206,173 16.30 * Passenger vehicles include cars, utility vehicles and vans ** Two wheelers include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)