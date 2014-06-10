By Aditi Shah
| NEW DELHI, June 10
NEW DELHI, June 10 Weak monsoon rains could have
a negative impact on India's automobile sector which is seeing
early signs of improvement with the sale of passenger cars and
utility vehicles rising in May, an industry body said.
"A bad monsoon would certainly mean some negative impact,"
Vishnu Mathur, director general of the Society of Indian
Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) told reporters on Tuesday.
Mathur said sales of two-wheelers and small cars, which
depend significantly on demand from rural areas, would be
impacted most if the monsoon is deficient.
India still relies on monsoon rains to irrigate more than
half of its farmland and if rainfall comes in below average, as
forecast by the country's weather officials on Monday, it would
result in lower incomes for rural households.
Car sales in India are likely to rise marginally this fiscal
year after two consecutive years of decline as buyers were put
off by high inflation and interest rates and slow growth in
Asia's third-biggest economy.
"Definitely the sentiment has improved. People have started
buying cars again. We hope this is a sustainable thing ... this
continues for a few months," said Mathur.
In May, sale of passenger vehicles, which includes cars and
utility vehicles, rose 2.76 percent from a year ago on improving
consumer sentiment after pro-business leader Narendra Modi came
to power with a mandate to revive economic
growth.
Car sales rose 3.08 percent in the same period while the
sale of trucks and buses, widely regarded as a barometer of the
economy, declined by 15.28 percent.
The rise in passenger vehicle sales has come after more than
15 months of decline, excluding August 2013 which was an
anomaly, Mathur said, as sales of top carmaker Maruti Suzuki
India Ltd surged on a lower base.
