MUMBAI Dec 1 India's Maruti Suzuki Ltd
said on Thursday monthly domestic sales rose about
14.2 percent year-over-year in November, and rose 2.1 percent
month-over-month.
Indian auto makers are generally expected to report weaker
transactions for November as a severe cash crunch impacts the
country, hitting retail sales.
Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest auto maker, said total
domestic sales rose to 126,325 vehicles from 110,599 in the same
month last year.
It had clocked sales of 123,764 vehicles in October.
Other automakers will report November sales numbers later on
Thursday and in the coming days.
Automobile dealers around the country have reported seeing a
sharp fall in sales after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
surprise move to ban 500 and 1,000 rupee denominated notes last
month, which accounted for 86 percent of currency in
circulation.
The move has sparked concern it will dent growth in India's
consumer demand-reliant economy at a time when gross domestic
product had expanded at an annual 7.3 percent between July and
September, the fastest rate for a large economy.
Analysts say sales of two-wheelers are likely to be impacted
the most since around 40 percent of transactions are financed by
cash, according to Credit Suisse estimates.
Cars, especially more premium ones, are mainly financed with
non-cash, but nonetheless are still expected to suffer from
reduced sales because of weak consumer sentiment, though
analysts hope sales will start recovering after two quarters
when the cash crunch subsides.
"Our discussion with dealers suggests that customers are
delaying bookings rather than cancelling them at this juncture,
which could be due to liquidity shortage affecting small
businesses and poor customer sentiment," Kotak Institutional
Equities said in a recent note.
On the ground, dealers back up that premise.
In Guwahati, the largest city in India's remote northeast, a
Toyota showroom that only a few weeks ago was bustling with
customers looked desolate during a visit this week as young
sales executives impatiently waited for the next customer.
"Earlier we sold anything between 60 to 70 vehicles a month,
but post-demonetization the sales have come down drastically by
more than 50 percent," Dip Bayan, senior sales manager of Gargya
Autocity Pvt Ltd, the largest Toyota dealer in the northeast,
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Additional reporting by Zarir
Hussain in GUWAHATI, Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESWAR, Jose Devasia
in KOCHI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)