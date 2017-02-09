MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 14.4 percent in January compared with the year-ago period, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday. January Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 265,320 14.40 Domestic passenger car sales 186,523 10.83 Commercial vehicles sales 61,239 -0.72 Two-wheeler sales 1,262,141 -7.39 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)