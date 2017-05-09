MUMBAI, May 9 India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 14.68 percent in April compared with the year-ago period, according to data released on Tuesday by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. April 2017 Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 277,602 14.68 Domestic passenger car sales 190,788 17.36 Commercial vehicle sales 41,490 -22.93 Two-wheeler sales 1,674,796 7.34 (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)