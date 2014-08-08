MUMBAI Aug 8 India's car sales are expected to grow between 5 and 10 percent this fiscal year, Vishnu Mathur, director general of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told reporters on Friday.

Local car sales in July rose an annual 5 percent, data released by SIAM showed.

Mathur said while the commercial vehicle sector was "still a concern", he expected growth in the sector to return after five-six months.

Commercial vehicle sales in July fell 13.64 percent to 47,765 units. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)