NEW DELHI/BEIJING Feb 4 Carmakers including
Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co will
showcase compact sedans at India's largest auto show this week,
targeting what they think could be the next hot market in a
country long dominated by ultra-cheap hatchbacks.
Global carmakers are still banking on emerging economies
including India, the world's sixth biggest auto market by
volume, to drive long-term growth despite a recent slowing in
demand. Industry-wide sales in India are headed for a second
straight annual decline in the fiscal year that ends in March.
Hyundai, the biggest foreign carmaker in India, will next
month roll out its Xcent compact sedan, which is under four
metres and thus taxed less heavily than longer cars in India,
executives said at the car's global unveiling on Tuesday.
The car will be on display at this week's auto show in the
outskirts of New Delhi, which opens to the public on Friday.
Ford will display a compact sedan show car, the "Figo
concept," which hints at its own future entry into the segment
in India. The existing Figo is its hatchback.
Ford did not specify if it would soon sell a production
model of the car in India or anywhere else.
"We are not confirming it, only as a concept ... but it
isn't too great a leap to believe it will happen and in India,"
a Ford official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The enthusiasm for small sedans stems in part from Honda
Motors Co's success with its entry-level Amaze,
launched last April, which starts at 520,500 rupees ($8,300) and
has helped it nearly double market share in India to 4.7 percent
by December.
The Amaze's price tag compares with Honda's larger sedan,
the City, which begins at 742,000 rupees.
"The customer feels he has got a very good deal because he
has got a car with a boot and not just a small hatchback," said
Deepesh Rathore, director of Emerging Markets Automotive
Advisors, who expects compact sedan sales to more than double
within five years.
Maruti Suzuki saw sales of its Dzire compact sedan
jumped 25 percent in April-December, even as the passenger
vehicle market fell 6 percent during the period, data from the
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.
Tata Motors, India's largest automaker, will also
launch a small sedan in the second half of the year.
Honda is banking on the Amaze and other small vehicles in
emerging markets such as India to help it boost overall annual
global sales to six million cars by the year to March 2017, up
from 4.5 million cars it plans to sell this year.
The Tokyo-based automaker expects much of the incremental
growth to come from India and Indonesia, despite their near-term
economic challenges.
Honda expects industry-wide demand for cars in emerging
markets in 2014 to remain sluggish, with sales falling 15
percent in Thailand and 3 percent in India. In Indonesia, it
expects no growth.
Honda has bullish expectations for its own sales, buoyed by
popular small cars like the Amaze, Executive Vice President
Tetsuo Iwamura told reporters Friday. In India, Honda aims to
boost sales by nearly 50 percent this year and to nearly double
sales in Indonesia.