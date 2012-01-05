* Over a dozen new SUVs launched at Expo
* SUV sales up 11 pct, small cars down 4 pct
* Rising incomes and aspirations drive growth
By Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 Bigger is better for
global automakers aggressively targeting growth in India's
underdeveloped SUV market as the country's much-vaunted small
car market stalls.
Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co and
domestic leader Maruti Suzuki Ltd all unveiled new SUV
models for the Indian market as part of over a dozen new rugged,
full-powered SUVs at the India Auto Expo.
India's once-booming small car market has slumped, dragging
overall sales growth into the doldrums, as first-time buyers and
customers requiring credit baulk at high interest rates and
rising fuel and vehicle costs.
But sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs), off-road capable
cars and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), rare on India's roads
just a decade ago, are bucking the trend, as car owners look to
upgrade their driving experience.
"SUVs, MPVs are lifestyle products, and providing lifestyle
products, choices, is exactly what India is moving towards,"
said Arvind Saxena, director of sales and marketing at Hyundai's
India unit, on Thursday.
"Someone whose parents drove a hatchback, and who started
his career in a saloon will naturally be interested in a SUV...
providing SUV establishes the customer-for-life concept."
Driven by rising incomes, an aspirational middle-class, and
the expansion of major automaker dealership networks beyond
India's biggest cities to areas where rugged vehicles are more
useful, big cars are in demand.
SUV sales rose 11 percent in the eight months between April
and November last year from a year earlier, while overall
passenger car sales fell 4 percent, according to data from the
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the traditional leader in
multi-utility vehicles, launched its South Korean Ssangyong
brand in India on Thursday, unveiling four new SUVs of which two
could be on sale in the country by the end of 2012.
French carmaker Renault SA and German luxury brand
Audi AG also launched new SUV models for India at the
Expo, as talk of "rugged", "aggressive" and "wild and urban"
vehicles dominated day one of the seven-day event.
LOCAL EDGE?
Carmakers in Europe and the United Statdes like SUVs for
their high margins, but in India's price-sensitive market,
companies may struggle to make similar profits. High import
taxes will also be a factor for models manufactured overseas.
As the SUV market continues to expand, that could encourage
more carmakers to move production or assembly to India.
Ford said on Wednesday it would spend $142 million on its
plant in the southern Indian city of Chennai to begin
manufacture of a new global SUV planned first for the domestic
market, and subsequently to be built for export.
"Local manufacturing, lower-cost sourcing allows us to
provide SUVs competitively in the price-sensitive market. That's
why we're confident in the market here," said Pravin Shah, chief
executive of international operations for Mahindra.
Mahindra said its new Ssangyong SUVs would be assembled in
India, avoiding high tariffs. Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata
Motors, already assembles some of its luxury SUV
models at its Indian plants.
Carmakers also see SUV models improving customer perception
of their entire vehicle range, and even complementing their
small-car offerings in increasingly brand-conscious India.
"Entering the SUV space increases brand image, it makes you
a more respected and stronger player here in India," said H.W.
Park, chief executive officer of Hyundai India, which launched a
concept MPV.
Maruti, whose 800, Alto and Swift models are some of India's
most recognisable small cars, has been hit particularly hard
this year due to the slump in the segment. A new SUV concept car
and the Ertiga, its first-ever MPV, is set to debut at the Expo.
As more and more players muscle in, the market is going to
get crowded.
"For sure, everyone is coming to this segment, competition
is fierce," said Park. "But we are ready for a fight."