BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
June 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 64,347 N.A. 4 DOMESTIC SALES 60,128 56,571 6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 20,503 19,401 6 NANO 8,507 6,515 31 EXPORTS 4,219 5,534 -24 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the company's luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands. (Writing by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.