June 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 64,347 N.A. 4 DOMESTIC SALES 60,128 56,571 6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 20,503 19,401 6 NANO 8,507 6,515 31 EXPORTS 4,219 5,534 -24 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the company's luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands. (Writing by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)