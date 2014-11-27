NEW DELHI Nov 27 India may extend excise duty concessions for carmakers beyond Dec. 31, a finance ministry source said on Thursday, as the industry continues to struggle with sluggish demand due to high interest rates.

"Car sales are down. The government could extend tax relief to the auto sector beyond Dec. 31," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The excise duty concessions, which were granted in February this year, will lapse on Dec. 31, if not extended. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)