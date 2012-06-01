BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
June 1 TVS Motor Co's vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 Pct change Total sales 176,012 185,930 -5.3 Two-wheelers 173,092 181,891 -4.8 Three-wheelers 2,920 4,039 -27.7 Exports 22,817 26,168 -12.8 NOTE: TVS is India's third-largest two-wheeler maker. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.