July 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2012 June 2011 Pct change Total sales 64,341 66,358 -3 Domestic sales 41,026 39,272 4.5 Passenger vehicles 17,244 21,994 -21.6 Nano 5,605 5,452 2.8 Exports 6,071 5,094 19.2 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by Greg Mahlich)