NEW DELHI, April 8 The U.S Federal Aviation
Administration has upgraded India's aviation safety rating, a
U.S. official said on Wednesday, in a boost for Indian airlines
flying overseas.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a
statement that India complies with international safety
standards and has been granted a Category 1 rating by the
regulator.
India's aviation safety rating was downgraded to a category
2 in early 2014, with the FAA citing a lack of safety oversight.
It meant Indian carriers could not increase flights to the
United States and faced extra checks for existing ones.
"The United States Government commends the Government of
India for taking corrective action to address the safety
oversight issues identified during the IASA (International
Aviation Safety Assessment) process," Foxx said in the
statement.
