NEW DELHI, April 8 The U.S Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded India's aviation safety rating, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, in a boost for Indian airlines flying overseas.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement that India complies with international safety standards and has been granted a Category 1 rating by the regulator.

India's aviation safety rating was downgraded to a category 2 in early 2014, with the FAA citing a lack of safety oversight. It meant Indian carriers could not increase flights to the United States and faced extra checks for existing ones.

"The United States Government commends the Government of India for taking corrective action to address the safety oversight issues identified during the IASA (International Aviation Safety Assessment) process," Foxx said in the statement. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)