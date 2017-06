Passengers sit in the cabin of an IndiGo Airlines aircraft as a flight attendant serves snacks after takeoff from Kolkata March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI Civil aviation minister said he was hopeful of foreign direct investment being allowed in India's airlines. Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Wednesday that he had talked to most of the government's political allies about the measure.

Shares in Indian airlines, including SpiceJet (SPJT.BO), rose early on Wednesday after a newspaper report said the government is preparing measures to potentially allow foreign investment in the sector.

Under the current rules, foreign airlines are barred from buying stakes in domestic carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.

