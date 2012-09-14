NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India's foreign investment
limit of 49 percent in local airlines includes both foreign
instuitional investments and foreign direct investment,
according to a government document seen by Reuters.
India on Friday allowed foreign airlines to buy stakes of up
to 49 percent in local carriers, in a much-awaited policy move
that provides a potential lifeline to the country's debt-laden
airlines by opening up a fresh source of funding.
