(Adds details, background)
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's cabinet deferred on
Thursday a much-awaited decision to let foreign airlines buy
stake in local carriers and may take up the issue next week,
Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said, disappointing investors
and sending share prices of carriers down.
Under current rules, foreign airlines are barred from buying
stakes in domestic carriers, although foreign investors are
allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.
Indian airlines, led by embattled Kingfisher Airlines
, have long lobbied for the move. However, a brutal
Indian market where five of the six big players lose money, as
well as tough conditions globally due to high fuel prices and
economic weakness, means interest is expected to be muted.
Indian carriers are laden with $20 billion in debt and
probably lost $2.5 billion in the fiscal year that ended in
March, according to Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, a
consultancy.
National carrier Air India accounts for the bulk of
the industry's losses.
India's cabinet Wednesday approved a financial restructuring
plan for Air India, which includes equity infusion by the
government and restructuring of $4 billion in debt.
India's reputation among global investors has taken a knock
over the past year as the government has been beset by crises,
including a botched attempt to allow foreign supermarkets into
the country and a long-running stand-off with South Korea's
POSCO over a $12 billion steel plant.
Shares in carriers reversed their early gains after the
news. Kingfisher and Jet Airways fell by 4 percent,
while SpiceJet dropped 5 percent.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty, writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing
by Subhadip Sircar)