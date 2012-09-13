(Adds details, quotes)
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 The Indian cabinet will
consider a proposal on Friday to allow foreign airlines to buy
stakes in local carriers, moving forward with a much-delayed
reform that could revitalise debt-ridden domestic carriers.
Under current rules, foreign airlines are barred from buying
stakes in domestic carriers, although foreign investors are
allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent. If the proposal is
approved, foreign airlines would be allowed to buy similar-sized
shareholdings.
"This is a good policy move. Markets are waiting for some
policy action on three fronts: diesel hike, FDI in aviation and
retail," said Hitash Dang, vice president at Jaypee Capital.
Indian carriers are laden with $20 billion in debt and
probably lost $2.5 billion in the fiscal year that ended in
March, according to Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, a
consultancy.
Domestic carriers, led by struggling Kingfisher Airlines
, have long lobbied for the move, which they hope would
provide much-needed funds to keep them afloat.
The proposal has been languishing for years because of a
lack of political consensus. The decision by the cabinet to
discuss it on Friday, therefore, is a significant step forward,
although there is no guarantee the measure will be approved.
"We are really hopeful of FDI in the industry. If it comes,
we will welcome it," said a spokeswoman for SpiceJet. "But a lot
of talk about FDI has been going on recently. We will wait and
see until after the meeting."
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government has been under
fire for failing to push any notable economic reforms since its
re-election in 2009. The proposal, if approved, could pave the
way for more politically challenging reforms such as allowing
foreign supermarkets to invest in India and carrying out a
long-overdue fuel price increase.
Trade Minister Anand Sharma said the retail reform was not
on the cabinet's agenda on Friday.
