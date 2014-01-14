NEW DELHI Jan 14 India will seek the federal cabinet's approval by next month to scrap a rule that requires local carriers to be in operation for at least five years and have 20 aircraft to be eligible to fly international routes, the aviation minister said.

The ministry is also looking into a proposal to allow Airbus's A380 planes to land in local airports, Ajit Singh said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)